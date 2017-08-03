Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the ECB to raise its deposit rate no sooner than “late 2019” - BBG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the ECB to raise its deposit rate no sooner than “late 2019”, while adding that the region’s improving economic data could make it act faster, as reported by Bloomberg.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley predicts the rate to be held at the current level of minus 0.4 percent through this year and next, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees an increase only after the central bank’s asset-purchase program has been phased out.

Last but not least, for now, it’s likely to tread very carefully, to avoid currency appreciation and a tightening in financial conditions. However, over time, the ECB could change its forward guidance, argued economists at Morgan Stanley.