Goldman Sachs: Fed’s QT fueling Treasury volatility, hurting liquidity – Bloomberg

“A reduction in the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet could hurt liquidity within the Treasury market, boost volatility and affect how different parts of the U.S. rates market are valued relative to one another, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc,” per Bloomberg’s latest analytical piece published during Wednesday’s Asian session.

The descriptive reading also quotes Praveen Korapaty follows remarks from Citigroup Inc. who previously said that the process of so-called quantitative tightening -- which is widely expected to follow on the heels of the central bank’s first interest rate increases later this year -- could spark a return of arbitrage opportunities for traders within U.S. interest-rate markets.

“QT is likely to widen the gap between pricing of the most-traded benchmark securities and other, older securities,” Goldman Sachs (GS) adds, “and also to tighten the gap between Treasury yields and swap rates at the shorter-end of the yield curve.”

Bloomberg also said, “The bank’s strategists also expect bigger yield gaps between futures and cash securities and “higher yield dispersion metrics,” they said in a note to clients Tuesday.”

