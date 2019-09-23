Goldman Sachs: BOJ has limited options to fight JPY appreciation

Goldman Sachs analysts expect the USD/JPY pair to drop to 103 in the next three months. Currently, the pair is trading at 107.68, down 1.82% on a year-to-date basis.
Key points
- Geopolitical risks make Yen the best G10 long.
- The Bank of Japan is likely to extend forward guidance in October.
- The BOJ hsas limited options to fight JPY's ascent.
