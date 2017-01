More headlines coming in from the analysts at Goldman Sachs on the Yuan, after reporting yesterday that it is “too early to turn constructive” on the yuan.

Key Points:

7.3 For USD/CNY by the end of 2017

Although a bigger drop in the yuan is possible

That could happen if China more quickly devalues as a response to the Trump, or see quicker capital outflow, or if financial conditions tighten too fast