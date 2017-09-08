Goldman analysts say they are not yet ready to call for sustained dollar weakness - Reuters

Goldman analysts say they are not yet ready to call for sustained dollar weakness - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
Reuters reported key findings from a recent Goldman Sachs report with the key quotes found below:
- Goldman Sachs revises 12-month euro forecast vs dollar to $1.15 from $1.05
- Analysts say they are not yet ready to call for sustained dollar weakness
- Analysts say they "still see better-than-even odds" a U.S. tax bill becomes law in 2018
- Analysts say investors should look for relative value opportunities in G10 currencies
