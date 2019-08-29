Gold turns positive post-US GDP, lacks follow-through

Positive trade-related headlines exerted some intraday pressure on the commodity.

The USD bulls seemed unimpressed by mostly in-line US GDP and helped gain traction.

Bearish RSI divergence on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders.

Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the $1534 region and moved back into the positive territory post-US GDP, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.



Spot failed to capitalize on the early uptick to the $1550 area and witnessed some pullback in reaction to positive trade-related comments the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman, which triggered a fresh wave of global risk-on trade and dented Gold's perceived safe-haven status.

Unimpressive US GDP print helped regain traction

Improving global risk sentiment was further reinforced by a solid intraday up-move in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding Gold and collaborated to the intraday slide, albeit a subdued US Dollar helped limit the downfall.



Meanwhile, Thursday's mostly inline release of the US GDP report, showing that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 2.0% during the second quarter of 2019, did little to impress the USD bulls and seemed to be the only factor behind Gold's latest leg of a sudden pick up in the last hour or so.



From a technical perspective, bearish RSI divergence on daily charts now seemed to suggest that Gold might have already topped out in the near-term, which might prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade and thus, warrant some cautions before initiating any aggressive bullish bets.

Technical levels to watch