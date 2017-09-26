Gold tumbles to lows, below $1300 mark on stronger USD

Gold tumbles to lows, below $1300 mark on stronger USDBy Haresh Menghani
Gold edged lower through early NA session on Tuesday and is currently placed at fresh session lows, marginally below the $1300 mark.
The yellow metal eroded majority of previous session's sharp recovery gains from closer to 4-week lows, led by global flight to safety after North Korea’s foreign minister described the US President Donald Trump’s recent comments as “clearly a declaration of war”.
• China ForeignMin Wang: Need to avoid further escalation of N. Korea situation
With a slight improvement in investors' risk appetite, as depicted by a modest uptick in European equity markets and the US Treasury bond yields, persistent US Dollar demand was seen exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Traders now wait for the US economic data in order to grab some short-term opportunities, while the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech would be looked upon for hints over December rate hike move, which would eventually drive the non-yielding metal in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
Immediate support is pegged near $1297 level, below which metal could drift back towards $1291 horizontal level before eventually dropping to its next support near $1285-84 support area.
On the upside, momentum back above $1306 level might continue to confront fresh supply near the $1311-13 region, which if cleared could lift the commodity back towards $1323-25 hurdle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.