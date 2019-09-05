Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day

- Dramatic day for gold prices includes a $40 slide to lowest since August 23.
- XAU/USD trades at $1520, far from the lows but still under pressure.
Gold is having the worst performance so far in months even after trimming losses over the last hour. XAU/USD opened the day above $1,550/oz, near multi-year highs and then collapsed to $1,507, the lowest level in almost three weeks.
Risk appetite and higher US yields
An improvement in market sentiment as trade talks between China and the US appear to be on its way to resume again, reduced the demand for safe-haven assets, like gold and US bonds. The sharp rise in yields added more negative pressure on the yen and gold. The 10-year rose from 1.50% to 1.57%.
Bonds accelerated the decline after better-than-expected economic reports from the US. The ADP employment report came in at 195K for August, the highest reading in five months. Later, the ISM non-manufacturing surpassed expectations adding strength to the greenback that rose further against “safe-havens” but remained in negative territory versus EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, and emerging market currencies.
XAU/USD sharp reversal
Gold was at one point down $45 for the day. It bottomed at $1,507 before rebounding back above $1,520. Volatility is set to remain elevated until the end of the week.
A consolidation below $1,520 will point to more losses, exposing the $1,505/10 zone, below the next support is seen around $1,492. On the upside, resistance levels might be located at $1,535 followed by $1,547 and $1,556 (YTD high).
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1518.54
|Today Daily Change
|-33.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.17
|Today daily open
|1552.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1519.03
|Daily SMA50
|1461.72
|Daily SMA100
|1385.34
|Daily SMA200
|1337.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1557.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1534.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1548.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1542.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1538.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1524.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1515.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1561.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1570.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1584.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data
The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data.
Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day
Gold is having the worst performance so far in months even after trimming losses over the last hour. XAU/USD opened the day above $1,550/oz, near multi-year highs and then collapsed to $1,507, the lowest level in almost three weeks.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.