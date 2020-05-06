Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited

- The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the precious metal’s safe-haven status.
- Some follow-through USD buying exerted some additional downward pressure.
- A US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus might help limit deeper losses.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
The latest optimism over the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in some parts of the world continued lending some support to investors' appetite for riskier assets.
This was evident from a positive mood around the equity markets, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that weighed on the precious metal's safe-haven status.
Adding to this, some follow-through US dollar strength, primarily led by weakness in the European currencies, exerted some additional pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, concerns about the second wave of a spike in the virus infections, coupled with a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.
It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the virus at the early stage.
The commodity remains well within a three-day-old trading range, making it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1700.78
|Today Daily Change
|-4.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1705.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1701.04
|Daily SMA50
|1640.39
|Daily SMA100
|1597.49
|Daily SMA200
|1543.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1712.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1728.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1703.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1698.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1692.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1714.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1724.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1736.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
Oil Price Forecast: WTI sees a fresh spike above $25 ahead of EIA data
WTI (June futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave and spiked to a fresh session high of $25.67. The bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the move higher and remained below the monthly high of $26.08 reached in Asia earlier this Wednesday.