Gold trades with modest gains, holds steady above $1720 level

- Gold regains some positive traction on Thursday amid concerns over coronavirus crisis.
- Sustained USD buying, recovery in the global risk sentiment kept a lid on any further gains.
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1720 level.
Following the previous day's modest pullback, the precious metal regained some positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by concerns that extended COVID-19-induced lockdowns could lead to a deeper economic slowdown.
The severity of the collapse in the economic activity was reinforced by Wednesday's US macro releases, which showed that monthly retail sales plunged 8.7% in March and industrial production recorded the steepest decline since early 1946.
The data further reaffirmed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) pessimistic view that the coronavirus pandemic could cause the world economy to shrink by 3% in 2020 – the biggest collapse since the Great Depression.
This eventually underpinned the precious metal's perceived safe-haven demand. However, sustained US dollar buying, combined with a recovery in the global risk sentiment might keep a lid on any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through strength before traders again start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Thursday's key focus will be on the US economic docket, highlighting the release of initial weekly jobless claims.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1722.88
|Today Daily Change
|6.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1616.54
|Daily SMA50
|1608.3
|Daily SMA100
|1564.14
|Daily SMA200
|1523.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1731.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1705.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1694.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1729.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1752.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, marginally lower. An increase in German and French coronavirus figures is weighing on the euro but the broader market mood is improving. Industrial output data from the old continent and the all-important US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar clings to throne amid reopening calculations, earnings, US jobless claims
The US dollar has been extending its gains across the board, beating also the safe-haven yen and gold. Stocks suffered on Wednesday amid weak data, disappointing earnings, and speculation about the gradual reopening of the economy.
Gold trades with modest gains, holds steady above $1720 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1720 level.
WTI slips below $20 as demand-supply matrix dwindles
WTI registers five-day losing streak while nearing the multi-year low. IMF’s downbeat economic forecasts weigh on the demand outlook amid coronavirus crisis. A persistent rise in the oil inventories keeps sellers hopeful.