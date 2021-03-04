Gold to ease further this year as nominal yields remain around current levels – CE

A surge in US real yields pushed down XAU/USD in February. While strategists at Capital Economics don’t expect US real yields to rise much more if at all, reduced safe-haven demand as the global economy recovers will mean that the gold price falls a little further over the course of this year.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to stabilise between the $1653-$1707 zone – Commerzbank
Key quotes
“The price of gold continued to fall in February, and now sits close to an eight-month low. This has been primarily due to the significant rise in real yields over the last two weeks. Outflows from gold ETFs also continued, reflecting reduced investor demand for safe-havens.”
“While the price of silver also declined over the past month, this was largely a reflection of heightened price volatility at the start of February. The silver price is still above its level at the start of the year and is high relative to the price of gold, potentially as a result of the recent rally in industrial metals.”
“Finally, platinum and palladium prices rose. In the case of platinum, this came despite a decline in investor demand, suggesting that industrial demand may be contributing to the recent rally. Meanwhile, the palladium price looks to have been boosted by a surge in the price of rhodium, a substitute metal.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).