Gold to drop below $1,650 in next two years – Westpac

In the view of Westpac’s Senior Economist Justin Smirk, gold prices have peaked alongside risk aversion and are seen lower over the next two years.
Key quotes (via Kitco News)
“Gold to average below $1,760 an ounce by the end of next year and then drop all the way to $1,633 at the end of 2022.”
“The situation will turn around only by mid-2023, when the precious metal will begin to climb and rise to $1,848 by September 2024, according to the long-term forecast.”
“This outlook comes as gold has been on a losing streak amid better economic data and more risk-on sentiment in the marketplace in light of positive COVID-19 vaccine news.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.7400 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD keeps gains while trading below the 0.7400 level, as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold consolidates above $1,800, hangs near four-month lows
Gold holds just above the $1,800 threshold while taking rounds close to four-month lows. The hopes of the US stimulus and recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the gold bears hopeful. DJI30, S&P 500 closed at the record top, DXY eased.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near mid-104s amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen in the US last session. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
WTI eases from multi-day high to sub-$45.00 area on API stockpiles
WTI steps back from the highest in more than eight months to revisit the sub-45.00 area. The black gold filled the early-March gap while rising to the eight-month high the previous day as global markets cheered optimistic signals from the US.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!