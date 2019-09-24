Gold three-month risk reversals hit highest since 2009 on call demand

Demand for the Gold calls (bullish bets) has hit the highest since November 2009.

Three-month risk reversals on gold (XAU3MRR), a gauge of calls to put on the yellow metal, rose to the highest level since November 2009 on Monday, indicating the investors are adding bets to position for a further rise in the hard currency.

The positive reading indicates the demand or implied volatility premium for the call options is higher than that for the put options. So, the bullish bias is currently the strongest in a decade.

Gold rose to $1,526 per Oz on Monday, having bottomed out at $1,483 last week. The metal is currently trading at $1,521, representing little change on the day.

XAU3MRR