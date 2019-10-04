Gold technical levels: Bulls have eyes on $1535 key resistance

Having recovered from below a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1460/70, the price of Gold is turning heads again as the bulls seek out a run back towards the 1520 level. They will have eyes on the 1535 resistance level. On a break of that resistance that has proven to be robust on recent attempts, bulls will then look to a 1550 target ahead of 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target. On the downside, bears are looking to the 19 July swing highs down at 1452.93. Eyes will then be on the 61.8% Fibo of the same range at 1449.56 ahead of a full 100% retracement to 1380.

