Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal surges to almost 6-year high past  $1,400.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is unstoppable as bulls break to multi-year highs.
  • The level to beat for buyers is  $1,433.82 per troy ounce.

Gold weekly chart

Gold is trading at its highest since September 2013. The market is in a bull trend above the weekly simple moving averages (WSMAs). 1,433.82 August 2013 swing high can be the next resistance followed by the 1,500.00 handle. 


Gold daily chart


Gold is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting bullish momentum. Support is seen at the 1,400.00 mark and at the 1,360.00 level.

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1414.7
Today Daily Change 15.20
Today Daily Change % 1.09
Today daily open 1399.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1330.06
Daily SMA50 1301.03
Daily SMA100 1304.09
Daily SMA200 1273.14
Levels
Previous Daily High 1411.35
Previous Daily Low 1382.7
Previous Weekly High 1411.35
Previous Weekly Low 1333
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1400.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1393.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1384.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 1369.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1355.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1413
Daily Pivot Point R2 1426.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 1441.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400

EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows

GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows

The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session

USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session

USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region

Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region. 

Gold News

Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin

Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin

The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location