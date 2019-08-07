Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal surges to 6-year highs at $1,510.15/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The risk-off mood sends gold to 6-year highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 1,510.16, the 2019 high.
 

Gold daily chart

 
 
Gold spiked to 6-year highs as the risk-off mood persists in the markets.
 

 

Gold 4-hour chart

 
 
The yellow metal bulls will need to break above 1,510.16, the 2019 high, to travel north towards 1,530.00 and 1,555.00 resistances. Gold is trading above its main simple moving averages suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Support is seen at 1,477.00 and the 1,454.00 levels.
 

Additional key levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1503.02
Today Daily Change 28.58
Today Daily Change % 1.94
Today daily open 1474.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1427.68
Daily SMA50 1389.86
Daily SMA100 1339.27
Daily SMA200 1305.72
Levels
Previous Daily High 1474.95
Previous Daily Low 1456.65
Previous Weekly High 1455.8
Previous Weekly Low 1400.9
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1462.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 1450.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1444.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1480.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 1486.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 1499.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as markets tumble again

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as markets tumble again

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, close to the weekly highs. The US dollar is on the back foot as stocks and bond yields fall, making the dollar less attractive. The US-Sino trade spat weighs on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Yellow metal surges to 6-year highs at $1,510.15/oz

Gold: Yellow metal surges to 6-year highs at $1,510.15/oz

The risk-off mood sends XAU/USD to 6-year highs as the risk-off mood persists in the markets. The level to beat for bulls is 1,510.16, the 2019 high.

Gold News

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  