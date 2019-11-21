Gold Technical Analysis: Yellow metal losing its shine below the 1480 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is losing steam below the 1480 resistance level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1445 swing low.
 

Gold daily chart

 
The yellow metal is trading in a bull flag with lower lows and lower highs as it trading below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The 1480 resistance and the 100 SMA are currently capping the upside. 
 
The sellers want a break below the 1445 swing low. The next main support on the way down is likely the 1400 handle. 
 
Alternatively, if the market breaks above the 1480 level, the metal could attract further buying interest towards the 1520 level. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1464.7
Today Daily Change -8.27
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1472.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1482.74
Daily SMA50 1491.44
Daily SMA100 1481.25
Daily SMA200 1396.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1478.86
Previous Daily Low 1466.12
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1459.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 1453.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1485.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1491.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s

EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s

EUR/USD lost its momentum before testing 1.11 as surging US Treasury bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data from the US helped USD gather strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery

GBP/USD erased more than 70 pips in American trading hours and turned red below 1.2900 pressured by the broad-based USD strength that saw the US Dollar Index rebound to 98.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally

USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally

The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.

Gold News

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures