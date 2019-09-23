Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal is nearing the 1,530.00 key resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is starting the week with a boost towards 1,530.00 key resistance. 
  • Support is seen at the 1,512.00 price level and the 1,500.00 handle.
 

Gold daily chart

 
The yellow metal is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading above the 1,500.00 mark. 

Gold four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is nearing the 1,530.00 resistance while trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. A break of the level would open the doors to more gains towards 1,550.00.

Gold 30-minute chart

 
Gold is evolving above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1,512.00 price level and the 1,500.00 handle. 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1526.32
Today Daily Change 9.35
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1516.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1514.59
Daily SMA50 1484.04
Daily SMA100 1412.13
Daily SMA200 1353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1517.15
Previous Daily Low 1498
Previous Weekly High 1517.15
Previous Weekly Low 1484.56
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1509.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1505.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1504.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 1491.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1485.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1523.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1529.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 1542.56

 

 

