Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal is nearing the 1,530.00 key resistance

Gold is starting the week with a boost towards 1,530.00 key resistance.

Support is seen at the 1,512.00 price level and the 1,500.00 handle.

Gold daily chart

The yellow metal is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading above the 1,500.00 mark.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD is nearing the 1,530.00 resistance while trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. A break of the level would open the doors to more gains towards 1,550.00.

Gold 30-minute chart

Gold is evolving above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1,512.00 price level and the 1,500.00 handle.

Additional key levels