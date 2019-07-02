Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal gathers some steam and retakes $1,400.00/oz

- Gold is trading at multi-week highs near $1,400.00 per troy once.
- The main level to beat for bulls are the 1,430/40 resisantces.
Gold daily chart
Gold is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages. Bulls found some support at the 1,380.00 level. The next main level to beat for bulls is seen at 1,430.00 and 1,440.00 resistances. If broken the next resistances in line can be seen at 1,470.00 and the 1,500.00 figure.
Gold 4-hour chart
Bulls need t to overcome 1,410.00 and the 50 SMA in the medium term. Support is seen at 1,380.00. If broken to the downside, the next levels are seen at 1,360.00 and 1,320.00.
Additional key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1406.6
|Today Daily Change
|22.30
|Today Daily Change %
|1.61
|Today daily open
|1384.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1364.74
|Daily SMA50
|1316.59
|Daily SMA100
|1309.89
|Daily SMA200
|1279.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1397.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1382.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1438.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1399.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1388.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1391.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1378.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1372.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1362.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1394.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1403.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1410.01
