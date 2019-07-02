Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal gathers some steam and retakes $1,400.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is trading at multi-week highs near $1,400.00 per troy once.
  • The main level to beat for bulls are the 1,430/40 resisantces.

Gold daily chart

Gold is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages. Bulls found some support at the 1,380.00 level. The next main level to beat for bulls is seen at 1,430.00 and 1,440.00 resistances. If broken the next resistances in line can be seen at 1,470.00 and the 1,500.00 figure.

Gold 4-hour chart

Bulls need t to overcome 1,410.00 and the 50 SMA in the medium term. Support is seen at 1,380.00. If broken to the downside, the next levels are seen at 1,360.00 and 1,320.00.

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1406.6
Today Daily Change 22.30
Today Daily Change % 1.61
Today daily open 1384.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1364.74
Daily SMA50 1316.59
Daily SMA100 1309.89
Daily SMA200 1279.44
Levels
Previous Daily High 1397.9
Previous Daily Low 1382.02
Previous Weekly High 1438.66
Previous Weekly Low 1399.33
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1388.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1391.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 1378.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 1372.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 1362.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 1394.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 1403.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 1410.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD recovers the 1.1300 mark as dollar gives up

The greenback eases across the board as US Treasury yields are falling to fresh multi-year lows, as dismal market mood got boosted by US threat to impose tariffs on EU goods. Wall Street turns red, led by banking-related shares.

GBP/USD rebounds from a fresh 3-week low

Poor UK data and cautious comments from BOE's Carney weighed the Pound lower, with current dollar's weakness helping GBP/USD to bounce back, to trade just above the 1.2600 level.

USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide

The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.

Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark

Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.

Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone

ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.

