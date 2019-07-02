Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal gathers some steam and retakes $1,400.00/oz

Gold is trading at multi-week highs near $1,400.00 per troy once.

The main level to beat for bulls are the 1,430/40 resisantces.

Gold daily chart

Gold is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages. Bulls found some support at the 1,380.00 level. The next main level to beat for bulls is seen at 1,430.00 and 1,440.00 resistances. If broken the next resistances in line can be seen at 1,470.00 and the 1,500.00 figure.

Gold 4-hour chart

Bulls need t to overcome 1,410.00 and the 50 SMA in the medium term. Support is seen at 1,380.00. If broken to the downside, the next levels are seen at 1,360.00 and 1,320.00.

Additional key levels