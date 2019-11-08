Gold technical analysis: The yellow metal is now testing the $1458.23 support zone

There has been some outflows away from safe-haven assets today gold is 0.62% lower.

The precious metal is testing the USD 1458.23 support level at the moment.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold has had a very hard time over the last four sessions losing around 3.4% of its value.

The chart is now showing that the key support zone of USD 1458.23 per ounce might get broken to the downside.

There has been a pattern of lower highs but the support zone has always been intact.

Now if there is a break it could confirm the technically bearish tone.

On the weekly charts, the next prominent support level is USD 1375.12 per ounce.

Additional Levels