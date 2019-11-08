Gold technical analysis: The yellow metal is now testing the $1458.23 support zone

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • There has been some outflows away from safe-haven assets today gold is 0.62% lower.
  • The precious metal is testing the USD 1458.23 support level at the moment.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold has had a very hard time over the last four sessions losing around 3.4% of its value.

The chart is now showing that the key support zone of USD 1458.23 per ounce might get broken to the downside.

There has been a pattern of lower highs but the support zone has always been intact.

Now if there is a break it could confirm the technically bearish tone. 

On the weekly charts, the next prominent support level is USD 1375.12 per ounce.

Gold Analysis

Additional Levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1460.2
Today Daily Change -7.79
Today Daily Change %  -0.53
Today daily open 1467.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1493.18
Daily SMA50 1500.76
Daily SMA100 1476.26
Daily SMA200 1389.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1492.2
Previous Daily Low 1461.14
Previous Weekly High 1515.38
Previous Weekly Low 1481.1
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1480.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1455.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 1442.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 1424.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 1486.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1504.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 1517.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.

USD/JPY News

Gold: The yellow metal is now testing the $1458.23 support zone

Gold: The yellow metal is now testing the $1458.23 support zone

Gold has had a very hard time over the last four sessions losing around 3.4% of its value. The chart is now showing that the key support zone of USD 1458.23 per ounce might get broken to the downside.

Gold News

Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool

Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool

The Blockchain industry is living the best moments of the year. Although prices are not reflecting this, there is confidence that the adoption by the traditional industrial base will finally accelerate sharply.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures