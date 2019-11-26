Gold Technical Analysis: The metal erases daily losses, trades near 1460 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is challenging the 1460 resistance.
  • Follow-through buying could lead to the 1470 level.
  • The outlook remains bearish in the medium term.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is trading near the 1445 support level while below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily time frame.  A breakdown below the 1445 swing low can lead to the next main support on the way down located near the 1400 handle.
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The market is challenging the 1460 resistance while trading below its main SMAs. If the market surpasses the level, the correction up could extend to the 1470 or 1480 level. 
 

Gold 30-minute chart

 
The metal is reversing up sharply from daily lows and is now printing fresh daily highs below a downward sloping 200 SMA. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.6
Today Daily Change 4.62
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1454.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1476.85
Daily SMA50 1489.37
Daily SMA100 1482.95
Daily SMA200 1398.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1462.58
Previous Daily Low 1454.1
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1457.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1451.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1448.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 1460.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 1465.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 1468.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data

USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data

10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily losses on Tuesday. Markets await fresh developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat. 

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures