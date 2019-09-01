Gold technical analysis: The 50% mean reversion target comes in at 1478

- On the upside, bulls can look to1,558 while a 50% mean reversion target that comes in at 1478.
- The 20-day moving average at 1512 is first support area.
The price of gold is moving lower in a sustained correction towards a 50% mean reversion target that comes in at 1478, albeit with some way to go and support in the 20-day moving average at 1512 ahead of 1419. The 50% mean reversion target comes in at a level of support from the 13 Aug volatility and drop.
A 61.8% retracement would then be located at 1,460 ahead of the 19 July swing highs at 1,452.93. On the upside, bulls can look to1,558 as a means to open 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target area. Thereafter, bulls can target the 78.6% Fibo of the 2011 to YTD range located in the 1,730s ahead of the triple-top peaks of the 1,800s.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1530.22
|Today Daily Change
|9.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|1520.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1509.54
|Daily SMA50
|1454.17
|Daily SMA100
|1377.6
|Daily SMA200
|1332.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1533.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1517.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1523.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1527.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1514.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1507.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1498.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1529.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1539.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1545.54
