Gold technical analysis: The 50% mean reversion target comes in at 1478

On the upside, bulls can look to1,558 while a 50% mean reversion target that comes in at 1478.

The 20-day moving average at 1512 is first support area.

The price of gold is moving lower in a sustained correction towards a 50% mean reversion target that comes in at 1478, albeit with some way to go and support in the 20-day moving average at 1512 ahead of 1419. The 50% mean reversion target comes in at a level of support from the 13 Aug volatility and drop.

A 61.8% retracement would then be located at 1,460 ahead of the 19 July swing highs at 1,452.93. On the upside, bulls can look to1,558 as a means to open 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target area. Thereafter, bulls can target the 78.6% Fibo of the 2011 to YTD range located in the 1,730s ahead of the triple-top peaks of the 1,800s.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1530.22 Today Daily Change 9.92 Today Daily Change % 0.65 Today daily open 1520.3 Trends Daily SMA20 1509.54 Daily SMA50 1454.17 Daily SMA100 1377.6 Daily SMA200 1332.31 Levels Previous Daily High 1533.1 Previous Daily Low 1517.38 Previous Weekly High 1554.63 Previous Weekly Low 1517.38 Previous Monthly High 1554.63 Previous Monthly Low 1400.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1523.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1527.1 Daily Pivot Point S1 1514.08 Daily Pivot Point S2 1507.86 Daily Pivot Point S3 1498.35 Daily Pivot Point R1 1529.81 Daily Pivot Point R2 1539.32 Daily Pivot Point R3 1545.54



