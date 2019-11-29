Gold technical analysis: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. 
  • An impending bear cross favors a drop to $1,445.

Gold is currently trading at $1,455 per Oz, representing a 3.77% drop on the monthly opening price of $1,513.

If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016. Back then, the safe-haven yellow metal had dropped by 8.11%.

The probability of gold falling to $1,445 is high as technical studies are biased bearish. For instance, the 50- and 100-day moving averages are about to produce a bearish crossover. The price chart shows a lower high, lower low setup.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

The outlook would turn bullish if prices rise above the Nov. 20 high of $1,479, invalidating the lower highs setup. That, move, however, is unlikely to happen on Friday.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1455.6
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1470.71
Daily SMA50 1486.95
Daily SMA100 1484.48
Daily SMA200 1400.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1458.24
Previous Daily Low 1454
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1453.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1458.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 1460.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 1462.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

