Gold technical analysis: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to $1535 area and was seen consolidating in a narrow trading band around 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1494-$1555 latest upsurge.
  • A follow-through weakness below 50-hour SMA might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the overnight swing lows - around the $1525-24 region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels.
 
However, failure to defend the mentioned support – nearing 50% Fibo. level – might turn the precious metal vulnerable to extend the ongoing corrective slide further towards 61.8% Fibo. level support near the $1517 region.
 
On the flip side, the $1535 area now seems to have emerged as immediate support, above which the commodity seems all set to resume its bullish momentum and aim towards testing $1544 intermediate resistance en-route multi-year tops – around the $1555 region.
 
An intermediate resistance is pegged near 23.6% Fibo. level – around the $1540 region – though is unlikely to hinder the positive momentum amid persistent US-China trade uncertainties and growing concerns about slowing global economic growth.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1530.8
Today Daily Change 3.37
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1527.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1489.55
Daily SMA50 1441.47
Daily SMA100 1368.26
Daily SMA200 1326.15
Levels
Previous Daily High 1554.63
Previous Daily Low 1525.37
Previous Weekly High 1530.05
Previous Weekly Low 1492.65
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1536.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1543.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 1516.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 1506.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1487.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1546.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1565.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 1575.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal

GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal

GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY

USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY

Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels.

Gold News

US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs

US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs

Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  