Gold technical analysis: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels. However, failure to defend the mentioned support – nearing 50% Fibo. level – might turn the precious metal vulnerable to extend the ongoing corrective slide further towards 61.8% Fibo. level support near the $1517 region. On the flip side, the $1535 area now seems to have emerged as immediate support, above which the commodity seems all set to resume its bullish momentum and aim towards testing $1544 intermediate resistance en-route multi-year tops – around the $1555 region. An intermediate resistance is pegged near 23.6% Fibo. level – around the $1540 region – though is unlikely to hinder the positive momentum amid persistent US-China trade uncertainties and growing concerns about slowing global economic growth.

