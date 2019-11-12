Gold technical analysis: Support is holding ahead of the Trump speech

- A close lower today could mean a four-day losing streak for the precious metal.
- XAU/USD trades 0.23% lower today as USD 1450/oz is holding as support.
Gold Daily Chart
As the Fed paused on interest rate cuts and the US and China seem to be getting on better in regards to trade. Gold has taken a hit since September.
The triangle on the daily chart broke lower recently and there are a few scenarios that would play out.
It is very common for an asset to retest the pattern once it is broken. This would take a bout of risk-off sentiment but this doesn't seem likely right now.
The other is for the price to break lower and test the next distribution between USD 1380 - 1430 per ounce.
The speech today in New York by Donald Trump could inspire such volatility. Unfortunately, this does make today's price action a binary event.
Additional Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1450.6
|Today Daily Change
|-4.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1455.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1489.76
|Daily SMA50
|1498.04
|Daily SMA100
|1477.2
|Daily SMA200
|1391.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1466.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1448.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1455.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1446.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1438.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1428.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1464.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1474.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1483.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
