Gold technical analysis: Strengthens above 100-hour SMA, now eyeing a move beyond 23.6% Fibo./weekly tops

• Gold regained positive traction on Thursday and continued scaling higher through the mid-European session, retesting the overnight swing high near the $1277-78 supply zone.
• The mentioned region coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the $1303-$1269 recent slide and should now act as a key pivotal point for any further near-term recovery.
Meanwhile, the intraday positive move has now lifted the precious metal above 100-hour SMA for the first time in around a week and support prospects for additional gains amid a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade.
Technical indicators have already started gaining positive momentum on the 1-hourly chart and recovering within the negative territory on 4-hourly/daily charts, reinforcing prospects for a follow-through buying.
A sustained move above the current resistance zone, leading to a subsequent move beyond weekly tops- around the $1279 level will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the commodity towards the $1285-86 region.
The mentioned area marks a confluence hurdle - comprising of 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for near-term bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1277.7
|Today Daily Change
|5.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1271.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1282.95
|Daily SMA50
|1290.27
|Daily SMA100
|1296.71
|Daily SMA200
|1259.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1277.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1269.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1311.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1275.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1310.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|1265.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1272.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1274.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1268.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1264.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1259.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1276.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1280.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1284.64
