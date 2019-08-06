Gold technical analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum and climbed to fresh multi-year tops - around the $1475 region earlier this Tuesday, albeit witnessed some intraday profit-taking thereafter.
  • The fact that the precious metal has managed to hold its neck above the resistance breakpoint - now turned support near the $1448-50 region, the set-up remains in favour of bullish traders.

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
 
Having said that, a follow-through buying beyond the daily swing high, leading to subsequent strength above $1478-80 intermediate resistance now seems to set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move further towards reclaiming the key $1500 psychological mark for the first time since April 2013.
 
On the flip side, the mentioned resistance-turned-support might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide further towards $1440 horizontal support en-route the $1430 region.
 
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the commodity vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the $1411-10 region.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1463.4
Today Daily Change -0.70
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1464.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1423.84
Daily SMA50 1385.96
Daily SMA100 1337.56
Daily SMA200 1304.51
Levels
Previous Daily High 1469.7
Previous Daily Low 1436.96
Previous Weekly High 1455.8
Previous Weekly Low 1400.9
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1457.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1449.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 1444.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 1424.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 1411.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1476.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1489.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1509.62

 

 

