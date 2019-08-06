Gold technical analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets. Having said that, a follow-through buying beyond the daily swing high, leading to subsequent strength above $1478-80 intermediate resistance now seems to set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move further towards reclaiming the key $1500 psychological mark for the first time since April 2013. On the flip side, the mentioned resistance-turned-support might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide further towards $1440 horizontal support en-route the $1430 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the commodity vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the $1411-10 region.

