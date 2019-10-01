Gold technical analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders and a possible slide to $1450 support area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The overnight break through the neckline support led to some follow-through selling on Tuesday.
  • Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts prompted some intraday short-covering bounce.
  • Any subsequent recovery is likely to remain capped and might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows. Oversold conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor that led some intraday short-covering move amid a modest USD pullback from two-year tops.
 
However, the prevailing risk-on mood, reinforced by a strong upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields amid growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes, might continue to weigh on traditional safe-haven assets and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the non-yielding yellow metal.
 
Moreover, the overnight slide below an important horizontal support near the $1484-83 region - coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1266-$1557 move up - confirmed a bearish head and shoulders pattern breakdown and support prospects for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops.
 
Hence, any further recovery back towards the mentioned support breakpoint, now turned resistance, might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions. The commodity remains vulnerable to slide further towards testing 38.2% Fibo. level support near the $1450-47 region.

Gold daily chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1467.04
Today Daily Change -5.63
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1472.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1506.86
Daily SMA50 1493.82
Daily SMA100 1425.28
Daily SMA200 1360.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1500.36
Previous Daily Low 1464.61
Previous Weekly High 1535.42
Previous Weekly Low 1487.2
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1478.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1486.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 1458.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 1443.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 1422.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 1493.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 1514.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1529.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

