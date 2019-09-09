Gold technical analysis: Set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders

- Bears challenge a 5-week old ascending trend-line amid risk-on mood.
- A sustained break below $1500 mark needed for bearish confirmation.
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week, with bears still awaiting a sustained break through the key $1500 psychological mark amid fading safe-haven demand. Renewed optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade negotiations remained supportive of improving global risk sentiment and weighed on traditional safe-haven assets.
This coupled with Friday’s upbeat comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell underpinned the USD demand and exerted some additional pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Repeated failures to find acceptance above the $1550 region and a subsequent break below 100-hour SMA pivotal point might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
A follow-through selling below a near five-week-old ascending trend-line will confirm a bearish breakdown and support prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops. Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been gaining bearish traction and add credence to the negative outlook, setting the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Below the mentioned $1500 handle, the downward trajectory could accelerate towards an intermediate support near the $1486-85 region en-route August 13 swing lows support near the $1477 area. The latter nears 50% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1557 recent upsurge and should help limit the downside ahead of the key event risk - the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 17-18.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempted might now confront some aggressive supply and remain capped near 23.6% Fibo. level resistance near the $1520 region.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1506.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1506.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1520.45
|Daily SMA50
|1465.85
|Daily SMA100
|1390.12
|Daily SMA200
|1340.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1527.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1502.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1557.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1502.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1512.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1518.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1487.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1472.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1521.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1537.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1546.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
