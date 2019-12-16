Gold Technical Analysis: Set-up favours bearish traders until below 100-day SMA

- Gold lacked any firm directional bias on the first day of a new trading week.
- Any attempted positive move is likely to remain capped near 100-day SMA.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.
Meanwhile, the recent recovery from multi-month lows set in November has been along a short-term ascending trend-channel, which supports prospects for additional gains.
Bullish oscillators on hourly/daily charts add credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for a move towards the top end of the mentioned trend-channel.
The latter coincides with 100-day SMA, around the $1490 region, which has been capping the commodity's attempted recovery move over the past one-month or so.
Looking at a slightly longer timeframe, the formation of a descending trend-channel on the daily chart over the past 2-1/2 months or so further points to persistent selling bias at higher levels.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for a move towards reclaiming the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1476.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1476.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.79
|Daily SMA50
|1479.45
|Daily SMA100
|1489.76
|Daily SMA200
|1409.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1472.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1466.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1457.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1487.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
