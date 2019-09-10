Gold technical analysis: Remains vulnerable near 4-week lows, below $1500 handle

- Extends the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops and slipped further below $1500 mark.
- Slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart helped limit the downside, bounce off lows.
- Any attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.
Gold added to its recent losses and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of its early slide to four-week lows. Fading safe-haven demand - amid the latest optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks - seemed to be one of the key factors fueling the ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops.
Given the overnight decisive breakthrough a four-week-old ascending trend-line support, the near-term bias seems to have shifted in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for a further decline. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart maintained their bearish bias and have just started gaining downward momentum on the daily chart, adding credence to the negative outlook.
However, slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart held investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets and helped limit the downside amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment. However, any further recovery seems more likely to confront some fresh supply near the key $1500 psychological mark and cap the upside near the trend-line support breakpoint - around the $1504-05 region.
On the downside, the commodity seems poised to aim towards testing mid-August volatility swing lows support near the $1478-77 region, which coincides with another ascending trend-line extending from late-May. A convincing break below the mentioned confluence support might negate any near-term bullish bias and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards the $1450-48 support area.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1493.9
|Today Daily Change
|-5.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1498.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1519.85
|Daily SMA50
|1468.14
|Daily SMA100
|1392.37
|Daily SMA200
|1341.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1515.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1497.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1557.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1502.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1504.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1508.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1492.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1486.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1475.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1510.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1521.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1527.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
