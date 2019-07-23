Gold technical analysis: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high

Gold managed to find a decent support near the $1414 region and has now recovered a major part of its early lost ground.

The mentioned region coincides with last Thursday's swing low and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.

Immediate resistance is pegged near the $1428-29 region, above which the precious metal is likely to accelerate the up-move towards $1434-35 intermediate resistance en-route the next hurdle near the $1440 supply zone.

On the flip side, the $1422-20 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the $1414 horizontal support, which if broken will set the stage for a move towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold 1-hourly chart