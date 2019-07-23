Gold technical analysis: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold managed to find a decent support near the $1414 region and has now recovered a major part of its early lost ground. 
  • The mentioned region coincides with last Thursday's swing low and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.

Immediate resistance is pegged near the $1428-29 region, above which the precious metal is likely to accelerate the up-move towards $1434-35 intermediate resistance en-route the next hurdle near the $1440 supply zone.

On the flip side, the $1422-20 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the $1414 horizontal support, which if broken will set the stage for a move towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1425.64
Today Daily Change 0.90
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1424.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1413.23
Daily SMA50 1356.74
Daily SMA100 1324.1
Daily SMA200 1294.44
Levels
Previous Daily High 1429.4
Previous Daily Low 1422.56
Previous Weekly High 1452.72
Previous Weekly Low 1400.2
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1425.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1426.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 1421.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 1418.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 1414.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 1428.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1432.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 1435.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106

EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106

The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450

GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450

The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle

USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high

Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high

With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.

Gold News

Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins

Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins

ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  