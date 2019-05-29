Gold technical analysis: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

- The technical outlook is much the same midweek as it was at the start of the week.
- The price is oscillating around the 20-D EMA losing sights of the channel resistance.
- A re-run of the downside will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262.
- Below there, the 200-D SMA is located at 1260 while 1251 marks the 10th Dec swing highs.
- Bulls look to the 61.8% Fibo at 1290 ahead of 1297 as the trend line resistance.
- 1303 is recent swing fractal high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA
