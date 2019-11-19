Gold Technical Analysis: Once again fails near $1475 level, previous support-turned-resistance

- Erases the previous session’s modest uptick amid fading safe-haven demand.
- Bearish traders might aim towards testing monthly lows, around 1445 level.
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone. Currently hovering around the $1466 region, the commodity has now erased all of the previous session's modest intraday gains.
The mentioned barrier represents a previous horizontal support breakpoint and the lower end of a one-month-old trading range, which is closely followed by 100-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move amid fading safe-haven demand.
Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards $1455 horizontal support en-route last week’s swing lows, around the $1445 region, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move, which if broken might pave the way for a further depreciating move.
Below the mentioned support, the commodity is likely to accelerate the slide further towards $1432-30 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the next major support near the $1414-12 region – 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the $1475 region might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a bout of short-covering and lift the commodity back towards the $1490 region ahead of the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1466.19
|Today Daily Change
|-5.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1471.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1484.46
|Daily SMA50
|1492.19
|Daily SMA100
|1480.17
|Daily SMA200
|1395.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1473.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1467.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1478.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1484.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1495.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
