Gold Technical Analysis: Once again fails near $1475 level, previous support-turned-resistance

  • Erases the previous session’s modest uptick amid fading safe-haven demand.
  • Bearish traders might aim towards testing monthly lows, around 1445 level.

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone. Currently hovering around the $1466 region, the commodity has now erased all of the previous session's modest intraday gains.
 
The mentioned barrier represents a previous horizontal support breakpoint and the lower end of a one-month-old trading range, which is closely followed by 100-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's next leg of a directional move.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move amid fading safe-haven demand.
 
Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards $1455 horizontal support en-route last week’s swing lows, around the $1445 region, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move, which if broken might pave the way for a further depreciating move.
 
Below the mentioned support, the commodity is likely to accelerate the slide further towards $1432-30 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the next major support near the $1414-12 region – 50% Fibo. level.
 
On the flip side, the $1475 region might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a bout of short-covering and lift the commodity back towards the $1490 region ahead of the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold daily chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1466.19
Today Daily Change -5.43
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1471.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1484.46
Daily SMA50 1492.19
Daily SMA100 1480.17
Daily SMA200 1395.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1473.95
Previous Daily Low 1456.54
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1478.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1484.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1495.6

 

 

