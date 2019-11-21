Gold technical analysis: Looks heavy with signs of indecision on the daily chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold could slip into losses as technical charts are indicating the recovery rally has run out of steam. 
  • The market sentiment is still quite bearish as the metal is struggling despite US-China political tensions. 

Gold is currently reporting marginal gains, but will likely come under pressure during the day ahead, according to technical charts. 

The yellow metal witnessed a two-way business for the second day on Wednesday. The resulting Doji candle indicates the bounce from recent lows near $1,445 has run out of steam. 

As a result, a pullback could be in the offing. Note that the metal is struggling to post gains despite the political friction between the US and China and fading trade optimism. 

The US 10-year treasury yield is also losing ground, currently trading at 1.724% - the lowest level since Nov. 4. Notably, the yield has shed more than 20 basis points in the last two weeks. 

Even so, gold is having a tough time scoring convincing gains. It clearly indicates the gold market sentiment is still bearish. 

A break below the daily low of $1,471 looks likely and could pave the way for a deeper drop to $1,464 and $1,456. On the higher side, a daily close above $1,478 is needed to invalidate the bearish setup. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1475.41
Today Daily Change 2.44
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1472.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1482.74
Daily SMA50 1491.44
Daily SMA100 1481.25
Daily SMA200 1396.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1478.86
Previous Daily Low 1466.12
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1459.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 1453.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1485.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1491.93

 

 

EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1

EUR/USD's recovery rally from recent lows below 1.10 has stalled around the key Fibo level and a pullback could be in the offing. The pair has repeatedly failed to beat 1.1082.

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

USD/JPY bounces-back above 108.50 on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY staged a quick 30-pips rebound on risk recovery following some upbeat remarks from the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu. The spot regained the 108.50 level, tracking the bounce in the S&P 500 futures. 

Gold: Looks heavy with signs of indecision on the daily chart

Gold could slip into losses as technical charts are indicating the recovery rally has run out of steam. The market sentiment is still quite bearish as the metal is struggling despite US-China political tensions. 

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.

