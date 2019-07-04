Gold technical analysis: Intraday slide finds some support near 200-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region

  • Gold extended the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from closer to multi-year tops and remained under some selling pressure through the mid-European session on Thursday.
  • The commodity found some support near 200-day SMA - also nearing 50% Fibo. level of the $1382-$1436 weekly upswing, and might now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but managed to maintain their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.

However, the fact that the yellow metal struggled to defend 50-hour SMA points to further intraday slide, though bearish traders are likely to wait for a breakthrough the mentioned confluence support near the $1410 region.

A follow-through weakness is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the $1404-03 intermediate support - 61.8% Fibo.  level, before the commodity eventually drops to challenge the key $1400 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any up-move towards the $1420-22 region might now be seen as a selling opportunity amid the prevalent risk-on mood, which if cleared might negate any bearish bias and lift the metal back towards the $1438-40 supply zone.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1414.74
Today Daily Change -4.04
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1418.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1373.8
Daily SMA50 1322.39
Daily SMA100 1312.06
Daily SMA200 1281.68
Levels
Previous Daily High 1436.2
Previous Daily Low 1412.5
Previous Weekly High 1438.66
Previous Weekly Low 1399.33
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1421.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1427.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 1408.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1398.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 1385.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 1432.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 1446.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1456.18

 

 

