Gold Technical Analysis: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold remains confined in a range for the second straight session.
  • The near-term set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, or one-month tops, gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session on Thursday.

Looking at the broader picture, the commodity's recent pullback from multi-year tops has been along a descending trend-channel formation held over the past two months or so and points to an established bearish trend.

This coupled with the fact that the metal has struggled to capitalize on the latest recovery move and remained capped below a technically significant moving average further reinforces the near-term bearish bias.

However, mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $1465-64 horizontal level before positioning for any subsequent slide back towards challenging the $1452-50 strong near-term support zone.

On the flip side, a sustained move beyond the 100-day SMA barrier, currently near the $1486-87 region, might negate the near-term bearish outlook and lift the commodity back towards the key $1500 psychological mark.

The momentum could further get extended towards testing a resistance marked by the top end of the mentioned descending trend-channel, around the $1506 region. 

Gold daily chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1474.17
Today Daily Change -0.71
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1474.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1464.71
Daily SMA50 1483.03
Daily SMA100 1486.65
Daily SMA200 1403.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1484.06
Previous Daily Low 1471.5
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1476.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1469.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1464.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1457.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1482.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 1489.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1494.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

