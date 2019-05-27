Gold technical analysis: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290

- Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.
- A re-run of the downside, however, will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262.
- Below there, the 200 DMA is located at 1257 while 1251 marks the 10th Dec swing highs.
- On the flipside, bulls can target the 61.8% Fibo at 1290 ahead of 1297 as the trend line/channel resistance.
- 1303 is recent swing fractal high.
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.