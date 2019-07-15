Gold technical analysis: Hold above 100-hour SMA pivotal point, set-up remains in favour of bullish traders

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Having formed a firm base near 100-hour SMA, Gold edged higher on Friday but lacked any strong follow-through on the first day of a new trading week. 
  • The yellow metal remained below a resistance marked by a short-term descending trend-line, which should act as a key trigger point for bullish traders.

The mentioned trend-line, along with another ascending trend-line constituted towards the formation of a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts. Against the backdrop of the recent upsurge since late-May, the triangle marks a pause in the trend and might now be categorized as a bullish continuation - Pennant chart pattern.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, though have struggled to gain positive traction on the 1-hourly chart and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing fresh bullish bets.

A convincing break through the triangle resistance, currently near the $1422 region, will set the stage for a move beyond the $1438-40 area - the recent multi-year tops, and lift the precious metal further towards testing its next major hurdle near the $1480 zone ahead of the key $1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below 100-hour SMA support - currently near the $1407 region, might drag the commodity back below the $1400 handle but is more likely to attract some decent buying interest near the triangle support - around the $1390-89 area.

Failure to defend the mentioned support will negate any near-term bullish bias and confirm that the commodity might have actually topped out in the near-term, setting the stage for a further depreciating move back towards testing the $1348-46 horizontal support zone.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1414.48
Today Daily Change -1.16
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1415.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1364.74
Daily SMA50 1316.59
Daily SMA100 1309.89
Daily SMA200 1279.44
Levels
Previous Daily High 1416.82
Previous Daily Low 1403.3
Previous Weekly High 1427.05
Previous Weekly Low 1386.34
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1411.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1408.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1407.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1398.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 1393.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 1420.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 1425.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 1434.06

 

 

