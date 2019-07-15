Gold technical analysis: Hold above 100-hour SMA pivotal point, set-up remains in favour of bullish traders

- Having formed a firm base near 100-hour SMA, Gold edged higher on Friday but lacked any strong follow-through on the first day of a new trading week.
- The yellow metal remained below a resistance marked by a short-term descending trend-line, which should act as a key trigger point for bullish traders.
The mentioned trend-line, along with another ascending trend-line constituted towards the formation of a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts. Against the backdrop of the recent upsurge since late-May, the triangle marks a pause in the trend and might now be categorized as a bullish continuation - Pennant chart pattern.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, though have struggled to gain positive traction on the 1-hourly chart and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing fresh bullish bets.
A convincing break through the triangle resistance, currently near the $1422 region, will set the stage for a move beyond the $1438-40 area - the recent multi-year tops, and lift the precious metal further towards testing its next major hurdle near the $1480 zone ahead of the key $1500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below 100-hour SMA support - currently near the $1407 region, might drag the commodity back below the $1400 handle but is more likely to attract some decent buying interest near the triangle support - around the $1390-89 area.
Failure to defend the mentioned support will negate any near-term bullish bias and confirm that the commodity might have actually topped out in the near-term, setting the stage for a further depreciating move back towards testing the $1348-46 horizontal support zone.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1414.48
|Today Daily Change
|-1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1415.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1364.74
|Daily SMA50
|1316.59
|Daily SMA100
|1309.89
|Daily SMA200
|1279.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1416.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1403.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1427.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1386.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1411.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1408.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1407.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1398.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1393.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1420.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1425.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1434.06
