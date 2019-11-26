Gold Technical Analysis: Hangs near 2-week lows, remains vulnerable

- Gold stages a modest bounce from two-week lows but lacks follow-through.
- A retest of monthly lows, around the $1445 region, remains a distinct possibility.
Gold seemed struggling to capitalize on its intraday positive move and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1455 region, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set earlier this Tuesday.
Given that the commodity has been trending lower along a descending trend-channel over the past two months or so, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders amid renewed US-China trade optimism.
Last week's failure near the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance, coupled with bearish technical indicators on the daily chart further support prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, back towards challenging monthly swing lows near the $1445 region ahead of the descending trend-channel support near the $1440 region, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the $1466-68 zone and any subsequent move up seems more likely to remain capped near the $1479-80 region (ahead of 100-DMA).
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1455.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1454.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1476.85
|Daily SMA50
|1489.37
|Daily SMA100
|1482.95
|Daily SMA200
|1398.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1462.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1457.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1451.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1448.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1460.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1465.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1468.83
