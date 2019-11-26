Gold Technical Analysis: Hangs near 2-week lows, remains vulnerable

Gold stages a modest bounce from two-week lows but lacks follow-through.

A retest of monthly lows, around the $1445 region, remains a distinct possibility.

Gold seemed struggling to capitalize on its intraday positive move and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1455 region, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set earlier this Tuesday.

Given that the commodity has been trending lower along a descending trend-channel over the past two months or so, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders amid renewed US-China trade optimism.

Last week's failure near the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance, coupled with bearish technical indicators on the daily chart further support prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.

Hence, some follow-through weakness, back towards challenging monthly swing lows near the $1445 region ahead of the descending trend-channel support near the $1440 region, remains a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the $1466-68 zone and any subsequent move up seems more likely to remain capped near the $1479-80 region (ahead of 100-DMA).

Gold daily chart