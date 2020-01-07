Gold Technical Analysis: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance.
  • A channel breakout on the hourly chart would expose Monday's high. 

Gold is struggling to extend the recovery from the session low of $1,554.80 to levels above the 50-hour moving average (MA) at $1,561. 

At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,559 per Oz, representing a 0.40% drop on the day, having hit a 6.5-year high of $1,588 on Monday. 

The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588. 

A breakout looks likely as the hourly chart MACD has diverged in favor of the bulls by forming a higher low. 

That said, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting overbought conditions. So, a move above $1,588 looks unlikely. 

The ascending 5-day average at $1,544 could come into play if the weekly low of $1,552 is breached. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1558.5
Today Daily Change -7.24
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1565.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1498.34
Daily SMA50 1483.08
Daily SMA100 1494.01
Daily SMA200 1425.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1586.75
Previous Daily Low 1552
Previous Weekly High 1553.4
Previous Weekly Low 1510.85
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1573.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1565.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 1549.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 1533.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 1514.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1602.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1619.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

