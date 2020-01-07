Gold Technical Analysis: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H

Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance.

A channel breakout on the hourly chart would expose Monday's high.

Gold is struggling to extend the recovery from the session low of $1,554.80 to levels above the 50-hour moving average (MA) at $1,561.

At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,559 per Oz, representing a 0.40% drop on the day, having hit a 6.5-year high of $1,588 on Monday.

The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.

A breakout looks likely as the hourly chart MACD has diverged in favor of the bulls by forming a higher low.

That said, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting overbought conditions. So, a move above $1,588 looks unlikely.

The ascending 5-day average at $1,544 could come into play if the weekly low of $1,552 is breached.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels