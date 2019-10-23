Gold technical analysis: Gold struggles to reach the 1,500 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is consolidating the rally of the last months while currently hovering below the 1,500 psychological mark. 
  • Gold remains under pressure below both the 1,5000 level and the 50-day SMA. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, in the last weeks of trading, the safe-haven metal has been consolidating near $1,500 per troy ounce and below its 50 SMA on the daily chart.

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold is trading below its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart while remaining confined under the 1,500 psychological mark. The bias seems to be tilted to the downside in the medium term. A break below 1,475 can expose the 1,460 and 1,420 support levels.
 
On the flip side, a daily closing above the 1,500 figure could trigger a correction towards the 1,510/1,520 resistance zone.

 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1491.8
Today Daily Change 3.99
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1487.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1493.69
Daily SMA50 1506.07
Daily SMA100 1457.84
Daily SMA200 1377.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1489.05
Previous Daily Low 1481.05
Previous Weekly High 1497.95
Previous Weekly Low 1477.15
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1485.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1484.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1482.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1477.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 1474.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 1490.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1493.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 1498.89

 

 

