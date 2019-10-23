Gold technical analysis: Gold struggles to reach the 1,500 handle

Gold is consolidating the rally of the last months while currently hovering below the 1,500 psychological mark.

Gold remains under pressure below both the 1,5000 level and the 50-day SMA.

Gold daily chart

The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, in the last weeks of trading, the safe-haven metal has been consolidating near $1,500 per troy ounce and below its 50 SMA on the daily chart.

Gold four-hour chart

Gold is trading below its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart while remaining confined under the 1,500 psychological mark. The bias seems to be tilted to the downside in the medium term. A break below 1,475 can expose the 1,460 and 1,420 support levels.

On the flip side, a daily closing above the 1,500 figure could trigger a correction towards the 1,510/1,520 resistance zone.

Additional key levels