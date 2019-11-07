Gold Technical Analysis: Follows monthly range, 21/50-day SMA cap immediate upside

- Gold seesaws near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside.
- $1,535 could question buyers during major upside while $1,455 seems to please bears on the declines below range support.
- Technical indicators also favor a choppy session ahead.
Ever since the bullion’s bounce during early October, Gold keeps trading in the $45 range. The yellow metal takes the rounds to $1,491 by the press time of the pre-European session on Thursday.
Prices head towards 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $1,494 during further recovery while a 50-day SMA level of $1,502 could entertain buyers ahead of the range resistance close to $1,520.
Meanwhile, $1,480 could be considered as immediate support prior to the range’s lower end of $1,475.
The late-September high around $1,535 and early October low near $1,455 could come back on the chart depending upon the direction of the breakout.
Technical indicators like the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) portray tepid momentum.
Gold daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional imortant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1491.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1491.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.47
|Daily SMA50
|1501.96
|Daily SMA100
|1475.46
|Daily SMA200
|1389.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1494.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1482.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1515.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1489.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1487.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1484.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1477.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1473.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1495.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1500.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1507.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs longest daily losing streak in two months
EUR/USD has charted the longest daily losing streak in two months ahead of the data in Germany, which is expected to show the factory activity contracted in September. Weak data will likely invite stronger selling pressure, as suggested by technical charts.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD bears the burden of broad USD strength amid the UK’s general election campaign. Tories keep the first place and cheer Tom Watson’s exit. Meanwhile, BOE is expected to leave current monetary policy unchanged in its pre-election meeting.
USD/JPY: Flashing red below 200-day MA, down 20+ pips in Asia
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.74, representing a 24-pip loss on the daily open of 108.98. The currency pair is losing altitude amid the moderate losses in the US index futures.
Gold follows monthly range, 21/50-day SMA cap immediate upside
Gold seesaws near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside. $1,535 could question buyers on the upside while $1,455 seems to please bears on the declines below range support. Technical indicators also favor a choppy session ahead.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.