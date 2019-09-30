Gold technical analysis: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region

- Bearish pressure remains unabated through the mid-European session on Monday.
- Sustained weakness below $1480 level will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown.
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh monthly lows, around the $1480 region in the last hour. The downtick dragged the commodity back below the 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1266-$1557 up-move and closer to important horizontal support near the $1480 region.
The mentioned support marks key neck-line support of a bearish head & shoulders pattern formation on the daily chart, which if broken will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops, towards testing the $1450-47 support zone.
The later marks a previous strong resistance and also coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level. Hence, the mentioned support should help limit any further downside ahead of this week's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report and a fresh round of high-level US-China trade negotiations.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $1490 region, closely followed by the key $1500 psychological mark now seems to act as immediate resistance levels, above which the commodity is likely to head back towards $1510 intermediate resistance en-route the shoulder resistance near the $1522 region.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1484.83
|Today Daily Change
|-12.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|1496.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1509.71
|Daily SMA50
|1492.86
|Daily SMA100
|1423.57
|Daily SMA200
|1359.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1507.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1487.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1535.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1487.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1494.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1499.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1486.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1476.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1466.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1507.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1517.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1527.5
