Gold technical analysis: Flirting with descending triangle support

- Gold traded with a mild negative bias on the last day of the week, albeit has still managed to defend an important horizontal support near the $1492 region.
- The mentioned support, along with a descending trend-line resistance seemed to constitute towards the formation of a descending triangle on hourly charts.
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops, the set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders amid improving global risk sentiment and receding demand from traditional safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the negative territory and now seemed to support prospects for an eventual bearish break through the descending triangle, setting the stage for a further corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows - around the $1483-81 region.
However, oscillators on the daily chart have still managed to maintain their bullish bias and should continue to attract some dip-buying interest at lower levels, which might help limit further downside ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole later during the early North-American session.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might trigger some follow-through technical selling and turn the precious metal vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards $1475 level en-route 50% Fibo. level near the $1467-65 zone and a previous resistance breakpoint turned support near the $1450 region.
On the flip side, the descending trend-line - currently near the key $1500 psychological mark now seems to act as an immediate resistance and is closely followed by 200-hour SMA around the $1507 region, which if cleared might negate the bearish outlook and trigger a fresh leg of an up-move towards $1522 intermediate resistance ahead of multi-year tops.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1495.2
|Today Daily Change
|-2.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1498.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1479.11
|Daily SMA50
|1434.02
|Daily SMA100
|1363.56
|Daily SMA200
|1323.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1504.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1492.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1534.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1497.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1500
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1492.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1486.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1480.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1504.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1510.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1516.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.