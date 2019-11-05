Gold technical analysis: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • Retreats farther from the recent trading range resistance, retested on Friday.
  • Sustained weakness below 50-DMA would pave the way for a further downfall.

Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
 
The prevalent risk-on mood, amid renewed optimism over a possible US-China trade deal, was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the precious metal's safe-haven demand.
 
Currently hovering around 50-day SMA pivotal point, any subsequent slide below the key $1500 psychological mark is likely to get extended towards the $1491 support area.
 
The downward momentum could further get extended towards the $1483 intermediate support en-route the lower end of the mentioned trading range, around the $1475-74 region.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for a further near-term downfall amid fading safe-haven demand.
 
However, oscillators on the daily chart have managed to hold in the positive territory and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive near-term bearish bets.
 
On the other hand, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range resistance, around the $1520 region, before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Gold daily chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1504.44
Today Daily Change -4.14
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1508.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1496.23
Daily SMA50 1504.07
Daily SMA100 1472.77
Daily SMA200 1387.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1514.85
Previous Daily Low 1504.64
Previous Weekly High 1515.38
Previous Weekly Low 1481.1
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1508.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1510.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1503.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1499.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1493.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1514.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 1519.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1524.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

