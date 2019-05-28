Gold technical analysis: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.

   •  Meanwhile, the intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA, which coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1303-$1270 recent slide. 

Given that the commodity failed to capitalize on Friday’s breakthrough a bullish continuation – flag chart pattern on the 1-hourly chart, a sustained break through the mentioned confluence support might act as a key trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the fall towards the $1278-77 horizontal support.

Technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart maintained their bearish bias but have held in the neutral territory on the daily chart and thus, warrant some caution for short-term traders before positioning aggressively for the next leg of a directional move. 

On the flip side, a convincing break through the $1287-88 supply zone now seems to pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards $1293-95 intermediate resistance en-route the key $1300 psychological mark and the recent swing highs, around the $1303 region.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1283.48
Today Daily Change -1.52
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1285
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1283.37
Daily SMA50 1289.16
Daily SMA100 1296.6
Daily SMA200 1260.34
Levels
Previous Daily High 1287.46
Previous Daily Low 1283.85
Previous Weekly High 1297.8
Previous Weekly Low 1269.1
Previous Monthly High 1310.7
Previous Monthly Low 1265.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1285.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1286.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1283.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 1281.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1279.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 1287.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 1289.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 1290.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

