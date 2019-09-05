Gold technical analysis: Eases from multi-year tops, but holds above 100-hour SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold continued with its struggle to sustain above $1550 supply zone.
  • 100-hour SMA/ascending trend-line might continue to lend support.

Gold struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move to fresh multi-year tops and edged lower through the early European session on Thursday, falling to daily lows around the $1540 region in the last hour.
 
Improving global risk sentiment - supported by positive trade-related headlines - dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets and seemed to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the precious metal.
 
Despite the pullback, the commodity has managed to hold its neck above 100-hour SMA – coinciding with a two-day-old trading range resistance breakpoint – which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.
 
This is closely followed by a support marked by a short-term ascending trend-line – around the $1526-25 region, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and set the stage for a near-term corrective slide.
 
A sustained break below the $1520-19 area (weekly lows) will reaffirm the negative bias and accelerate the slide towards challenging the key $1500 psychological mark en-route the next major support near the $1491-90 region.
 
On the flip side, Gold needs to find acceptance beyond the $1550-52 region for a bullish revival and any further near-term appreciating move towards $1575-76 intermediate resistance ahead of the $1600 round figure mark.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1542.8
Today Daily Change -9.50
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 1552.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1519.03
Daily SMA50 1461.72
Daily SMA100 1385.34
Daily SMA200 1337.16
Levels
Previous Daily High 1557.03
Previous Daily Low 1534.15
Previous Weekly High 1554.63
Previous Weekly Low 1517.38
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1548.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1542.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 1538.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 1524.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1515.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 1561.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 1584.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD steadies above 1.10 amid trade optimism, German weakness

EUR/USD steadies above 1.10 amid trade optimism, German weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs. Hopes for fresh US-Sino trade talks support the dollar. German factory orders plunged by 5.6%, worse than expected. Top-tier US figures are due today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism

GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism

GBP/UDS is trading closer to 1.23, extending its gains. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. The Lords will now debate it. Parliament also rejected PM Johnson's election bill.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops

USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops

Positive trade-related news weighed on the JPY's safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Rallying US bond yields provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the up-move. A subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further up-move ahead of Thursday's US macro data.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move to fresh multi-year tops and edged lower through the early European session on Thursday, falling to daily lows around the $1540 region in the last hour.

