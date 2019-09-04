Gold technical analysis: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point

- Fails to capitalize on the overnight up-move and retreats from $1550 horizontal resistance.
- 100-hour SMA, followed an ascending trend-line might protect the immediate downside.
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
The commodity on Tuesday broke through a two-day-old trading range resistance near the $1330-32 region, which coincided with 100-hour SMA and should now protect the immediate downside.
The mentioned region is closely followed by a support marked by a short-term ascending trend-line – around the $1526-25 region, which if broken might prompt some aggressive technical selling.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining bearish traction and losing positive momentum on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for an eventual breakdown.
Given a negative RSI divergence on the daily chart, acceptance below the $1526-25 region will indicate that a near-term top is already in place and set the stage for an extension of the corrective slide.
A sustained break below the $1520-19 area (weekly lows) will reaffirm the negative bias and accelerate the slide towards the $1510-09 intermediate support en-route the key $1500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the $1540 region, albeit the key barrier remains near the $1550 horizontal zone – level needed to be broken for a bullish revival.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1535.67
|Today Daily Change
|-12.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|1547.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1516.49
|Daily SMA50
|1458.86
|Daily SMA100
|1382.6
|Daily SMA200
|1335.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1549.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1521.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1539.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1532.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1529.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1511.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1501.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1557.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1567.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1585.8
