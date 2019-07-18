Gold technical analysis: Dip-buying to limit any further slide near the recent trading range resistance breakpoint

- Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's strong up-move and started retreating from over two-week tops, touched earlier during the Asian session on Thursday.
- Given the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and the highest daily close since 2013, the set-up might have already turned in favour of bullish traders.
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
The mentioned support coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1428 upswing over the past 24-hour and should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders, below with the metal could extend the ongoing pullback.
Any subsequent slide is likely to find some support near the $1406 horizontal zone ahead of the key $1400 psychological mark, which if broken might negate any near-term bullish bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
On the flip side, intraday swing higher – around the $1430 region, marks a short-term descending trend-line extending from multi-year tops and might continue to act as a stiff resistance, capping any meaningful positive move.
A convincing break through will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move, even beyond the $1436-38 region (multi-year tops) towards $1450 resistance zone.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1420.6
|Today Daily Change
|-5.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1426.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1408.78
|Daily SMA50
|1348.23
|Daily SMA100
|1320.36
|Daily SMA200
|1291.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1426.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1400.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1427.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1386.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1416.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1410.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1408.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1391.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1382.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1435.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1444.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1462.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
